Re-arrest of JKML leader Asadullah Parray denounced

Srinagar, December 23 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, the Jammu and Kashmir Muslim League (JKML) has denounced the re-arrest of party leader, Assadullah Parray, after he was released on the court orders.

The JKML spokesman in a statement issued in Srinagar said that Assadullah Parray was illegally detained in a fake case. He said that the JKML leader had been languishing in different jails of the territory and was not being provided basic amenities due to which his health was deteriorating with each passing day.

Assadullah Parray has six children – five daughters and a son – who have been left at the mercy of circumstances. His wife died of natural causes some years ago.

Meanwhile, the Chairman of Tehreek-e-Muzahamat, Bilal Siddiqui in a statement issued in Srinagar expressed concern over the plight of Kashmiri political detainees languishing in different jails. He said that the detainees were subjected to vengeance by the jail authorities.

He said it is highly deplorable that detainees including Abdul Ghani Goni, Lateef Ahmed Waja, Ali Muhammad Kalie, Mirza Nisar and Javaid Ahmed Khan had been languishing in Tihar, Rajasthan, Jodhpur and other Indian jails and were facing difficulties and even judiciary was not providing any relief to them, instead their cases were being delayed on one pretext or the other.

He urged the international human rights bodies to take notice of the plight of the Kashmiri political prisoners and impress upon India to release them immediately.

