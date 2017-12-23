Syed Ali Gilani completes 8 years of house detention

Al-Moosvi denounces brutalities of Indian troops in IOK

Srinagar, December 23 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, the All Parties Hurriyat Conference has strongly denounced the continued detention of its Chairman, Syed Ali Gilani, who has completed eight years under house arrest.

The APHC in a statement in Srinagar said that the Indian police had so far failed to produce any court order or administrative document in support of Syed Ali Gilani’s illegal house arrest and the rule of law had been thrown to winds in occupied Kashmir. He said, stopping the pro-freedom leaders from performing their religious, political and social obligations is gross violation of human rights and interference in the personal and religious rights.

Syed Ali Gilani in a media interview while commenting on his continued house arrest said that the years he spent detained inside his Hyderpora home-cum-office taught him a lesson of forbearance and gave him strength to tolerate the fascist oppression.

Senior APHC leader, Agha Syed Hassan Al-Moosvi Al-Safvi, in a statement issued in Srinagar denounced in strong terms the arrest spree, civilian killings and reign of terror unleashed by the Indian troops across the territory. He said that these brutal tactics could not subdue the Kashmiris’ freedom sentiment and they would continue their liberation struggle till it reached its logical conclusion.

Meanwhile, the Ummat-e-Islami organized a sit-in protest in Islamabad town, today, to demand the release of all illegally detained Kashmiris including Hurriyat leaders and activists. The sit-in led by the party Chairman, Qazi Ahmed Yasir, was attended by members of civil society, Islamabad Bar Association, and representatives of trade and transport associations.

The Jammu and Kashmir Muslim League in a statement condemned the re-arrest of party leader, Assadullah Parray, after he was released on the court orders.

In New Delhi, a court has extended the judicial custody of illegally detained Shahid Yousuf, the son of prominent Kashmiri freedom leader Syed Salahuddin, till 19th January, 2018. The family members of Kashmiri businessman, Zahoor Ahmed Watali, who is lodged in Delhi’s Tihar Jail, in a statement said that he was being denied medical care by the prison authorities.

