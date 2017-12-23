UeI holds sit-in protest for release of Kashmiri detainees

Srinagar, December 23 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, the Ummat-e-Islami, today, organized a sit-in protest in Islamabad town to demand the release of all illegally detained Kashmiris including Hurriyat leaders and activists.

Besides the Chairman of Ummat-e-Islami, Qazi Ahmed Yasir, the party members attended the sit-in. The members of civil society, Bar Association Islamabad, traders association and transporters also joined the sit-in to register their protest against the continued illegal detention of Sarjan Barkati and other political prisoners.

The sit-in was also called in support of Palestinian people and the US administration’s decision of acknowledging Jerusalem as the capital of Israel. The participants of the sit-in unanimously condemned the hegemony of the US and said that America had always wanted to spread capitalist mindset over the world and that was why war and pain still existed in the world.

Qazi Yasir demanded the release of Sarjan Barkati and said the authorities are subjecting Barkati to political vendetta as his voice ran deep into the hearts of people of Kashmir. He said Barkati’s continued illegal detention is nothing, but frustration of the authorities. He said that India and its agents in the territory should stop interfering in the religious affairs of Muslims.

Advocate Fayaz Sodagar, the president of Islamabad Bar Association, in his speech said, “Going to prisons is a part and parcel of our struggle for right to self-determination, but it is our right to demand the release of political detainees.”

The members of trade union also addressed the gathering and demanded released of the Kashmiri political prisoners.

Later, special prayers were offered for Kashmiri martyrs and the Kashmiris’ freedom from Indian bondage.

