Bilal Siddiqui visits martyrs’ families in Shopian

Srinagar, December 24 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, Tehreek-e-Muzahamat Chairman Bilal Ahmed Sidiqui visited the family members of Tanveer Ahmed Butt and Ruby Jan in Shopian district.

Bilal Ahmed Sidiqui while talking to the family members of the martyrs in their native areas in the district said, “Our youth are sacrificing their precious lives for the sacred cause of freedom.”

“These sacrifices needed to be respected and we ought to make collective pledge to safeguard these despite all odds till this movement reaches its logical conclusion that is nothing less than complete end of Indian occupation.” he added.

He was accompanied by party leaders including Sheikh Musaib and Rafiq Ahmed

He also mentioned the brutal killings of Asif Iqbal and Mysra Banoo and said these cold blooded murders reflect the frustration of Indian authorities.

Like this: Like Loading...