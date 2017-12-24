DFP concerned about detainee’s plight in jails

Srinagar, December 24 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, the Jammu and Kashmir Democratic Freedom Party (DFP) has expressed serious concern over the deteriorating health of Kashmiri prisoners in Indian jails.

The party demanded immediate shifting of all Kashmiri prisoners including its ailing Chairman Shabbir Ahmad Shah, lodged in New Delhi’s Tihar jail, to the Kashmir Valley.

The statement said that despite the falling health of Kashmiri prisoners in different jails no medical treatment was being provided to them. It appealed to the Amnesty International, Asia Watch, and other human rights organizations to take cognizance of the plight of Kashmiri prisoners.

