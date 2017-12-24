Health of Kashmiri detainees in Tihar jail worsening: Gilani

Srinagar, December 24 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, the Chairman of All Parties Hurriyat Conference, Syed Ali Gilani has expressed serious concern over the deteriorating health condition of Kashmiri detainees in Delhi’s Tihar Jail.

Syed Ali Gilani in a statement issued in Srinagar demanded that all the Kashmiri prisoners lodged in various Indian jails should be shifted to the Kashmir.

“Zahoor Ahmad Watali is seriously ill and those other lodged in Tihar Jail, including Altaf Ahmed Shah, Peer Saifullah, Ayaz Akbar, Raja Meraj-ud-Din Kalwal, Shahid-ul-Islam, Farooq Ahmad Dar, Nayeem Ahmad Khan, Kamran Yousuf and Shahid Yosuf are meted out ill- treatment and in absence of proper medical care their health condition is worsening with every passing day,” he said.

Gilani appealed to the Amnesty International, Asia Watch and other international organisations for human rights to take cognizance of the plight of these detainees and use influence for their release. “If any untoward happens to any of these detainees, Indian government and puppet rulers shall have to face the consequences,” he said, adding that “NIA has failed to produce any substantial proof against those arrested in Kashmir.”

“However, through its biased media the NIA declared verdict even before they were arrested. They are being kept among notorious criminals in Tihar Jail and are facing threats from criminals. They are political prisoners and suffering because of political vendetta. The move is an attempt to pressurize and intimidate resistance leadership,” he said.

Meanwhile, Gilani condemned the continued detention of resistance leaders including Masarrat Aalam Butt, Aasiya Andrabi, Dr Muhammad Qasim Fakhtoo, Dr Muhammad Shafi Shariati, Ghulam Muhammad Khan Sopori, Ameer Hamza Shah, Mir Hafiz Ullah, Muhammad Yusuf Falahi, Abdul Gani Butt, Muhammad Yusuf Lone, Muhammad Sha’ban Dar, Raies Ahmad Mir, Muhammad Yusuf Mir, Abdul Ahad Para, Muhammad Rafiq Ganie, Fehmeda Sofi, Omar Adil Dar, Mudasir Nadvi, Abdul Ahad, Ghulam Qadir Butt, Muhammad Sha’ban Khan and Salman Yusuf, Shakil Ahmad Yatoo, Manzoor Ahmad Kaloo, Haji Muhammad Rustum and Sarjan Barkati.

He said, “They were arrested on fake and fabricated charges and their detention is being prolonged on one pretext or the other under draconian law, Public Safety Act.”

