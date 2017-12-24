Indian police assault bar member in IOK

Srinagar, December 24 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, Indian police attacked a member of High Court Bar Association in Chanpora, Srinagar, today, and manhandled him.

High Court Bar Association General Secretary G.N in a statement issued in Srinagar strongly condemned the use of brute force on HCBA member, Merajuddin Kattoo. He said that police without any rhyme assaulted him and damaged his vehicle. He added that police raj was unacceptable.

GN Shaeen urged the world human rights bodies to take notice of Kashmir situation as no one is safe in the militarized region of the world.

