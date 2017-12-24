JRL denounces NIA summoning of Gilani’s son

HR bodies urged to facilitate detainees’ release

Srinagar, December 24 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, the Joint Resistance Leadership has termed the summoning of Syed Naseem Gilani, the son of Syed Ali Gilani, to its Delhi office as a ploy to force pro-freedom leadership into submission.

The resistance leaders Mirwaiz Umar Farooq and Muhammad Yasin Malik in a joint statement issued in Srinagar, today, said that the Indian rulers were using National Investigation Agency and Enforcement Directorate to harass and humiliate Hurriyat leaders and their near and dear ones. They also condemned the continued detention of Shabbir Ahmad Shah, Altaf Ahmad Shah, Shahid-ul-Islam, Ayaz Muhammad Akbar, Peer Saifullah, Raja Meraj-ud-Din Kalwal, Nayeem Ahmed Khan, Farooq Ahmed Dar, Zahoor Ahmad Watali, Kamran Yousuf and Shahid Yousuf, who are lodged in Delhi’s notorious Tihar Jail.

It is worth mentioning here that India’s National Investigating Agency has summoned Naseem Gilani to New Delhi for the fourth time, on Tuesday.

The Chairman of All Parties Hurriyat Conference, Syed Ali Gilani and the Jammu and Kashmir Democratic Freedom Party in their statements expressed serious concern over the deteriorating health of Shabbir Ahmad Shah and Kashmiri businessman Zahoor Ahmad Watali at Tihar jail. Syed Ali Gilani demanded that all the Kashmiri prisoners languishing in different Indian jails should be shifted to the Kashmir valley. He appealed to the Amnesty International, Asia Watch and other human rights organisations to put pressure on India for their release. Gilani condemned the continued detention of resistance leaders including Masarrat Aalam Butt, Aasiya Andrabi, Ghulam Muhammad Khan Sopori, Muhammad Yusuf Falahi, Muhammad Yusuf Mir, Abdul Ahad Para, Muhammad Rafiq Ganie and Sarjan Barkati.

APHC leader Bilal Ahmed Sidiqui along with a delegation visited the family members of martyrs, Tanveer Ahmed Butt and Ruby Jan in Shopian district and expressed solidarity with them.

Meanwhile, Indian police attacked and thrashed a member of High Court Bar Association in Chanpora area of Srinagar. The Bar Association in a statement condemned the use of thrashing of its member, Merajuddin Kattoo.

