NIA summons Gilani’s son to New Delhi for 4th time

New Delhi, December 24 (KMS): India’s National Investigating Agency has again summoned Naseem Gilani, the son of All Parties Hurriyat Conference Chairman, Syed Ali Gilani, to its New Delhi office in the name of questioning.

According to Kashmir Media Service, this is the fourth time when Naseem Gilani has been called for questioning in a fake case of money laundering. The notice was delivered at the residence of Naseem Gilani on Saturday evening through the SSP of Srinagar.

“It was handed over to me by police at my home this evening,” Naseem said. “You are required to appear on December 26 at Lodhi Road in New Delhi, for the purpose of answering certain questions relating to the case,” reads the NIA notice.

Naseem, who is an assistant professor at a university in Kashmir, was earlier summoned thrice by NIA for questioning to their New Delhi headquarters. In the last week of September, the NIA had told him that he wasn’t required to visit Delhi again.

The NIA has arrested 10 people including Altaf Ahmed Shah, Zahoor Watali, Ayaz Akbar, Peer Saifullah, Shahid-ul-Islam, Mehrajuddin Kalwal, Nayeem Ahmad Khan and Farooq Ahmed Dar.

Besides, photojournalist Kamran Yusuf and Javed Ahmed Butt have also been arrested by NIA. All these Kashmiri detainees have been lodged at Delhi’s notorious Tihar Jail.

Like this: Like Loading...