Summoning Gilani’s, son to Delhi act of harassment: JRL

Srinagar, December 24 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, the Joint Resistance Leaders, Mirwaiz Muhammad Umer Farooq and Muhammad Yasin Malik have said that summoning Syed Naseem Gilani, son of Syed Ali Gilani, to Delhi is an act of vengeance and harassment.

Mirwaiz Muhammad Umar Farooq and Muhammad Yasin Malik in a joint statement issued in Srinagar, today, said that besides arresting many leaders, businessmen, journalists and other people including Shabbir Ahmad Shah, Altaf Ahmad Shah, Shahid-ul-Islam, Ayaz Akbar, Peer Saifuullah, Raja Merajudin Kalwal, Nayeem Ahmed Khan, Farooq Ahmed Dar, Zahoor Ahmad Watali, Kamran Yousuf, Javid Ahmad and Shahid Yousuf and putting them in Tihar Jail, Indian rulers were using NIA and ED time and again summoned hundreds of others including both sons of Syed Ali Gilani to Delhi several times, wasting their precious time, intimidating and humiliating them.

They said that summoning and torturing kith and kin and even friends of resistance leaders, arresting dozens under frivolous charges and putting in Tihar jail was actually a ploy of Indian rulers, their Kashmiri abettors and agencies who wanted to put whole resistance camp especially JRL leadership into submission.

The resistance leaders said from February last year till now, almost one year has passed during which this NIA, ED bullying has been going on. Scribes and businessmen of high repute, lawyers and jurists, intellectuals, political workers and leaders and even teenagers and students have been terrorized in the name of terror funding by NIA.

Calling people to Delhi, threatening them of dire consequences, making Joseph Goebbels like propaganda through biased Indian media especially news channels and even putting many people in Tihar jail on concocted charges or in the name of investigation, is all a well-knitted plan of Indian rulers and their Kashmiri agents who on one hand try to fool their own people about Kashmir and on the other want to Put Kashmiris into submission and stop resisting Indian hegemony and illegal occupation.

They said that many incarcerated people including APHC leader Shabbir Ahmad Shah and senior Kashmiri businessman Zahoor Ahmad Watali who are in custody are being denied a proper medical facility by the oppressors. They said after failing to defeat Kashmiri resistance by military might, pellet terrorism, blinding, arresting thousands including young, old youth and women, looting and vandalizing peoples properties, beating and torturing common people, clamping repeated curfews and restrictions in towns and market places putting a blanket ban on all political activities and arresting or house arresting leaders on daily basis, India has started a new kind of ploy to crush peoples resistance.

The leaders said tyrannical and bullying policies of India rulers, their Kashmiri abettors and agencies have failed in past and are bound to fail in future too and we want to tell these oppressors that their policies can never put Kashmiri into submission and our resistance will continue with much more zeal and passion.

Like this: Like Loading...