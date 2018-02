Srinagar, February 22 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, the grand Mufti, Mufti Muhammad Bashiruddin, has been admitted at Soura hospital in Srinagar.

Mufti Bashiruddin is in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) of the hospital where he is being treated by specialist doctors.



His son and Deputy Grand Mufti of the territory, Mufti Nair-ul-Islam has appealed to the people to pray for early and speedy recovery of his father Mufti Bashiruddin.

Like this: Like Loading...