Impartial probe into Kunanposhpora mass rape in IOK demanded

Srinagar, February 23 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, Hurriyat leaders and organizations have reiterated their demand for impartial investigation into the Kunanposhpora mass rape of 1991.

On the intervening night of February 22 and 23, 1991, a large contingent of 4 Rajputana Rifles of the Indian Army had cordoned off the Kunanposhpora area of Kupwara district. The men were rounded off and taken to an open ground for an overnight interrogation and the women were gang-raped in their homes without any consideration for their age.

Hurriyat leader, Hilal Ahmed War, in a statement issued in Srinagar expressed deep sorrow and pain over the gory incident and demanded of the puppet authorities to reopen the Kunanposhpora mass rape case so that the perpetrators of the heinous crime are punished.

Expressing solidarity with the Kunanposhpora rape victims, the Chairman of Tehreek-e-Muzahamat, Bilal Sidiqui said that every year February 23 reminds the Kashmiris a deep and painful ghastly act committed by the Indian forces.“This day will always remain itched in our collective memory as blackest day of subjugation when Indian forces dishonored the chastity of scores of our mothers, sisters and daughters in Kunanposhpora,” he maintained.

The spokesman of Tehreek-e-Hurriyat Jammu and Kashmir in a statement in Srinagar urged the UN to initiate investigation through its War Crimes Tribunal to provide justice to the victims. He said that the mass rape in Kunanposhpora was not the first incident of its kind but humiliation of womenfolk by the Indian forces in the territory continued for the last several decades.

Hurriyat leaders, Ghulam Muhammad Khan Sopori, Farida Bahenji and Imtiyaz Ahhmed Shah in their separate statements in Srinagar termed the Kunanposhpora incident the darkest chapter in the history of Kashmir. They deplored that despite the passage of 27 years, the involved troops were not punished.

