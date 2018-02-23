JRL demands justice for Kunanposhpora victims

Srinagar, February 23 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, the Joint Resistance leadership (JRL) comprising Syed Ali Gilani, Mirwaiz Umar Farooq and Muhammad Yasin Malik have demanded of the UN to investigate Kunanposhpora mass rape and other such incidents through its War Crimes Tribunal to punish the involved Indian troops.

The JRL in a statement issued in Srinagar said that the Kunanposhpora episode was a glaring example of Indian state terrorism and fascism in occupied Kashmir.

The JRL leaders termed the Kunanposhpora mass rape as the most reprehensible crime against humanity. They said that shielding of the culprits involved in the Kunanposhpora and Kathua rape and murder cases was a slap to democracy.

Indian troops had gang-raped around a hundred women on the night of 23rd February in 1991 during a siege and search operation in Kunanposhpora area of Kupwara district.

Scores of women including elderly and minors were sexually assaulted on February 23,1991 by 4, Rajputana Rifles and 68 Mountain Brigade, the JRL said. The mass rape in Kunan Poshapora was not the first incident of its kind but humiliation of women folk by Indian forces in state continues for the last 27 years, added the JRL.

New Delhi despite clear proof, evidences and reports from local authorities did not take any notice of it. Instead, it encourages its armed personnel to indulge in such cases and used it (rape) as a weapon of war,” the statement said.

Referring to statement of then Home Minister and BJP leader L K Advani, the JRL said, he is on record to have said the forces could not be prosecuted as it may affect their morale while dealing with their enemies.

Lamenting at local authorities, the JRL said that they tried their every attempt to hush-up and for this not only the occupational forces of India are creating hurdles but the successive regimes including NC and PDP also played a criminal role in this regard and till date they have never made any sincere attempt to register any case against culprits, they said.

