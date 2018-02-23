Protest demo against rape, murder of Kathua’s Asifa

Srinagar, February 23 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, Islamic Political Party Jammu and Kashmir and the Ummat-e-Islami held protest demonstrations, today, against the rape and murder of an eight years old girl, Asifa Bano, of Kathua.

The Islamic Political Party leaders and activists held the protest at Goripora in Srinagar. The protesters strongly condemned communalizing the incident by some elements who had held rallies in favour of the SPO involved in the heinous crime. They expressed solidarity with Jammu Muslims and said that they would not be left alone in their struggle for justice to Asifa and punishment to the dreaded criminals responsible for this heinous crime.

Many party leaders including Showkat Ahmad Khan, Mohammad Ayub Dar, Nazir Ahmad Butt, Muzaffar Ahmad Butt, Nisar Ahmad, Ghulam Mohammad Butt, Sajad Ahmad Lone, Ali Mohammad Ganai, Shafeeq Ahmad Mir and Nazir Ahmad Sofi besides party activists participated in the demonstration.

The Chairman of Ummat-e-Islami, Qazi Yasir addressing a demonstration outside Jamia Masjid in Islamabad town said the fight for justice to Asifa is not a fight for the Gujjar community alone, but it is a fight of all the Kashmiris and the entire justice-loving people of the world.

About the mass rape of Kunanposhpora, he said, “Everyone in Kashmir remembers the survivors of Kunanposhpora rape incident not as victims but as heroes.” He said the incident and the aftermath of the incident speaks of the levels of tyranny people of Kashmir are subjected to.

Hurriyat leader, Imtiyaz Ahmad Reshi addressing a rally at Palpora in Srinagar demanded of bringing to book the culprits involved in Kunanposhpora mass rape and the rape and murder of minor girl Asifa. He said that justice was not delivered to the victims of Kunanposhpora tragedy despite the passing of 27 years.

