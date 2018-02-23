Protests against rape, murder of Kathua minor girl

Srinagar, February 23 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, hundreds of people including civil society members, students and pro-freedom leaders held joint rallies and protests in Srinagar against the rape and murder of an 8-year-old girl in Kathua.

The participants included Hindus, Muslims, Christians, and Sikhs, who jointly demanded a speedy probe in the case and capital punishment to the culprits.

The rallies and protests were organised by the Joint Resistance Leadership (JRL) comprising Syed Ali Gilani, Mirwaiz Umar Farooq and Muhammad Yasin Malik to put up a united face against the ghastly incident. Kathua district is tense after extremist Hindu organization, Hindu Ekta Manch, held rallies to demand release of the culprits.

The JRL protest rally was led by Muhammad Yasin Malik. Syed Ali Gilani and Mirwaiz Umar Farooq couldn’t participate in the rally because the puppet authorities had placed them under house arrest soon after the leaders called for the protest.

Yasin Malik addressing a press conference before the start of the rally said, “Muslims are being labeled with many tags in India, which is led by the fascist government in New Delhi. In Kashmir, India’s image is getting exposed as people are rallying in favour of rapists only because the culprits belong to their religion,” he said.

Later, Indian police arrested Yasin Malik along with other protestors as soon as they began their march from Aabi Guzar towards Lal Chowk.

Meanwhile, civil society members started a solidarity campaign on social media in favour of provision of justice to the victim girl and her family. The campaign members also held a silent sit-in at Pratap Park in Srinagar and demanded stern action against the involved persons.

Like this: Like Loading...