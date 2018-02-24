AI deplores chilling impunity against hr abuses in IOK

27 years on; mass rape victims still await justice

New Delhi, February 24 (KMS): Amnesty International has said that the victims of Kunanposhpora mass rape in occupied Kashmir are still awaiting justice even after the passing of 27 years to the gory incident.

Indian troops had gang-raped around a hundred women on the night of 23rd February in 1991 during a siege and search operation in Kunanposhpora area of Kupwara district.

On the completion of 27 years to the Kunanposhpora tragedy, Programmes Director at Amnesty International India-chapter, Asmita Basu, in a statement issued in New Delhi said, for 27 years, lack of accountability for the crimes committed in Kunanposhpora has been a festering injustice, and a chilling example of the impunity that surrounds human rights violations in occupied Kashmir.

She said that attempts at seeking justice and compensation for the survivors had been blocked by the Government of India, the puppet administration of occupied Kashmir and the Indian Army. She said five of the victims have died waiting for justice.

“Authorities must ensure a thorough, impartial and effective investigation into the allegations. All suspects, including those with command responsibility, must be prosecuted in a civilian court,” Asmita Basu said.

She said that previous investigations into the case had been ineffective as the police had declared that the case was “untraceable” and stopped probing.

