AI deplores denial of justice to mass rape victims in IOK

New Delhi, February 24 (KMS): The world human rights watchdog Amnesty International has deplored that the victims of Kunanposhpora mass rape in occupied Kashmir are still awaiting justice even after the passing of 27 years to the gory incident.

Indian troops had gang-raped around a hundred women on the night of 23rd February in 1991 during a siege and search operation in Kunanposhpora area of Kupwara district.

Programmes Director at Amnesty International India-chapter, Asmita Basu, in a statement issued in New Delhi said, for 27 years, lack of accountability for the crimes committed in Kunanposhpora has been a festering injustice, and a chilling example of the impunity that surrounds human rights violations in occupied Kashmir. She said that the authorities must ensure a thorough, impartial and effective investigation into the incident and all suspects, including those with command responsibility, must be prosecuted in a civilian court.

In occupied Kashmir, the puppet authorities prevented the holding of a meeting of the All Parties Hurriyat Conference’s Executive Council in Srinagar, today. The meeting convened by the Hurriyat Chairman, Syed Ali Gilani, at his Hyderpora residence was to discuss several important issues. However, the authorities deployed Indian troops and police personnel in strength and sealed all the roads leading to the residence of the octogenarian leader. The forces’ personnel did not allow anybody including the media persons to reach the venue.

The Hurriyat forum led by Mirwaiz Umar Farooq in a statement in Srinagar expressed serious concern over the increasing tension between Pakistan and India on the Line of Control and the Working Boundary. It also denounced the puppet authorities for placing the Mirwaiz under house arrest once again.

Meanwhile, people staged forceful demonstrations in Hajin town of Bandipora district, today, after Indian troops launched a cordon and search operation. Indian police and troops fired teargas shells to disperse the protesters, triggering clashes between the demonstrators and the forces’ personnel.

In Brussels, the Kashmir Council European Union has launched a two-week campaign to draw attention of the world towards the Kunanposhpora mass rape. The Chairman of the Council, Ali Raza Syed, in a statement said that during the campaign the inhuman incident would be highlighted through various activities including seminars and meetings with members of various institutions including European Union, EU Parliament and human rights organisations. The Brussels-based International Federation of Journalists in a statement released on its website demanded immediate release of Kashmiri photojournalist, Kamran Yousuf, arrested by India’s National Investigation Agency.

