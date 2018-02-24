APHC condemns continued house arrest of Syed Ali Gilani

Srinagar, February 24 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, the All Parties Hurriyat Conference has condemned the puppet regime for placing its Chairman, under continued house arrest and preventing him from performing his religious obligations.

The APHC spokesman in a statement issued in Srinagar said that Syed Ali Gilani could not attend the Friday congregational prayers due to his continued illegal house arrest. The APHC Chairman and other resistance leaders are barred from performing religious obligations which is interference in religious matters and clear violation of UN Charter, he said.

The spokesman said Syed Ali Gilani is a leader of international stature, scholar, a statesman and a writer and there is no constitutional and moral justification to curb his peaceful political activities and stop him from performing his religious obligations.

He appealed to the international community and the world human rights organizations to take cognizance of the lawlessness, human rights violations and continued house arrest of Syed Ali Gilani and other resistance leaders and activists.

