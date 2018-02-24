Kashmiri student goes missing from college in Orissa

Srinagar, February 24 (KMS): A Kashmiri student pursuing MBBS at All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in Orissa has been missing since February 9.

Aijaz Ahmed Kataria, father of Suhail Aijaz, who was pursuing MBBS since 2016 at AIIMS in Orissa in a media interview said that his son called him on February 6, asking for depositing money in his account.

“I deposited money in his account next day,” Aijaz Ahmed, a resident of Marsari Chowkibal area of Kupwara, said. “Since then there is no contact with him. We waited till February 20, thinking that he might call and as he might be busy with studies,” he said.

However, he said that when there was no contact, the family decided to visit Orissa to know about his well-being. “As I reached Orissa I visited his room and did not find him. I called his friend who informed me that he has not seen him from Feb 9,” Aijaz said, adding, “Later I visited college authorities who also informed me that they have lodged a missing report with the local police station.”

