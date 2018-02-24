KC EU launches drive for memorizing Kunanposhpora tragedy

Brussels, February 24 (KMS): Kashmir Council European Union (KCEU) has launched a two-week campaign to draw attention of the world towards the mass rape perpetrated by Indian troops in Kunanposhpora area of occupied Kashmir 27 years ago.

The personnel of 4 Rajputana Rifles of Indian Army had raped around a hundred women during a siege and search operation in Kunanposhpora area of Kupwara district on the night of February 23, 1991.

The KCEU Chairman, Ali Raza Syed, in a statement issued in Brussels said that during the campaign the inhuman incident of Kunanposhpora would be highlighted through seminars, meetings, making contact with important institutions and personalities including European Union and the EU Parliament and high ranking officials and representatives of different human rights organisations based in Europe. He said, the theme of the campaign is commemoration of gang-rape of Kunanposhpora and other sexual violence and human rights abuses committed by the Indian occupation forces in the occupied territory.

“The campaign will continue till holding of a conference on the role of Kashmiri women on 8th March, the International Women’s Day, in the European Parliament in Brussels. The aim of the conference will be to explore the need for mental health counseling and therapy for women suffering from post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) as a result of trauma (such as rape, abuse, etc.). Mental health disorders and psychosocial problems arising from conflict need to be addressed as part of post-conflict reconstruction and reconciliation efforts,” the statement said.

Ali Raza Syed said, we believe that having such drive including seminars and contacting EU officials and human rights organisations based in Europe will help create an effective awareness about human rights violations committed by Indian forces in occupied Kashmir.

It is also a sort of solidarity with the oppressed people of the occupied territory especially victims of sexual violence including survivors of Kunanposhpora and other rape cases, the statement said. The campaign will also raise the issues like continuation of black laws, extrajudicial killings, massive use of pellet guns on innocent civilians in occupied Kashmir, it added.

