People hold demos in Hajin against military operation

Srinagar, February 24 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, people staged forceful demonstrations in Hajin town of Bandipora district, today, after Indian troops launched a cordon and search operation (CASO).

The troops cordoned off Shakoordin and Bonmohala mohallas of the town in the wee hours today and started searches.

As the news about the operation spread in the area, despite rain people came out from houses and started anti-India protests. Indian police and troops fired teargas shells to disperse the protesters, triggering clashes between the demonstrators and the forces’ personnel. Later, the troops called off the operation.

Like this: Like Loading...