Puppet regime prevents APHC Executive Council meeting

Srinagar, February 24 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, the puppet authorities prevented a meeting of All Parties Hurriyat Conference Executive Council in Srinagar, today.

An APHC spokesman in a statement issued in Srinagar said that the meeting convened by the Hurriyat Chairman, Syed Ali Gilani, at his Hyderpora residence was to discuss several important issues. However, he said, Indian police sealed all roads leading to the residence of Syed Ali Gilani.

The spokesman said that the authorities deployed Indian troops and police personnel in strength around the residence of the octogenarian leader. He said that the forces’ personnel did not allow anybody including the media persons to reach the venue.

The spokesman termed the curbs as unjustified and unconstitutional and said that the puppet regime resorted to its usual tactic of curbing the leadership once again showing that Kashmir was ruled by the forces’ might. “The restrictions are open demonstration of state terrorism. ”Battle of Ideas’ slogan and tall claims proved fraud and hoax,” he added.

Later on, the executive members of the Hurriyat Conference including Ghulam Nabi Sumjhi, Hakeem Abdul Rasheed, Molvi Bashir Ahmad, Zamruda Habib, Muhammad Yousuf Naqash, Syed Bashir Andrabi, Gulshan Abbas, Khawaja Firdous Wani, Muhammad Yasin Ataie, Syed Muhammad Shafi, Ghulam Muhammad Nagu and Imtiaz Ahmed Shah were discussing the prevailing situation at the Hurriyat headquarters, but police raided the office, thus foiled the said meeting.

The resistance leadership strongly condemned the police raids and said that it is unjustified, illogical and unconstitutional, saying that the puppet authorities were hell-bent to create graveyard-like silence and were denying political space to those pursuing their struggle peacefully.

Like this: Like Loading...