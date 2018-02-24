Support group for Kunanposhpora files petition in IOK HRC

Srinagar, February 24 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, the Support Group for Kunanposhpora mass rape victims has filed a petition in the Human Rights Commission of the territory, asking the puppet authorities to provide status reports on the progress of 143 officially recorded complaints of sexual crimes.

In the petition, a list of 143 cases of sexual crimes, from 1989 to 2017, was provided. The petitioner has asked the puppet regime to disclose and develop guidelines on investigations, medical investigations, legal counsel and reparations for survivors of sexual violence.

“Over the last 27 years, the survivors have struggled against this oppressive state culture of rape denial, silencing, and impunity for sexual crimes,” the petition reads.

It maintains that after further investigations were ordered in the case of mass rape in Kunanposhpora in 2013, the puppet administration, Indian government and army have actively worked to quell the matter. A stay was put on the proceedings of the case at High Court of the territory and the Supreme Court of India, it says.

“Since the escalation of armed hostilities in Kashmir, the routine use of sexual crimes including rapes, assaults, abductions and trafficking as a weapon of war to collectively punish the Kashmiri population, has been documented by numerous human rights groups,” the petition says.

“The recent case of the rape and murder of a minor girl from Kathua by Special Police Officers, in which an Additional Director General Police stated that the motive was to spread fear among the nomads, appears to be yet another case of the policy of puppet administration,” it adds.

