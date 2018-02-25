APHC lashes out at India, stooges

Policeman killed in Badgam attack

Srinagar, February 25 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, the All Parties Hurriyat Conference has lashed out at India and its puppet authorities for resorting to customary tactics of placing curbs on the resistance leadership and gagging its genuine voice for freedom.

APHC spokesman in a statement issued in Srinagar cautioned that the authorities were playing with fire and said that their despotic attitude was the root cause of growing uncertainty in occupied Kashmir. The spokesman strongly condemned police raids on the residences of Hurriyat leaders and activists and said that the authorities were hell bent upon denying political space to those pursuing their inalienable right to self-determination, peacefully. The APHC slammed India and its stooges for trampling all fundamental rights of Kashmiri people. The spokesman made it clear that despite all repressive and coercive measures, the transgressors of people’s rights would have to bow down their heads before the people’s verdict, one day.

Meanwhile, hundreds of MBBS students from Jhelum Valley College took out a march at Bemina in Srinagar demanding justice for minor girl, Aasifa, who was raped and murdered in Kathua district of Jammu region, last month by a special police officer. The students carrying placards and banners marched through lanes and by-lanes of the college demanding capital punishment for the culprits involved in the heinous crime. A large number of female students also participated in the march.

The Jammu and Kashmir People’s Movement in collaboration with members of civil society held a peaceful sit-in at Press Club in Jammu to seek exemplary punishment for the murderers and rapists. APHC leader Mir Shahid Saleem on the occasion said, it seems as if Hindu communal forces have taken over the control of the Jammu region.

On the other hand, a policeman was killed in an attack on a post outside Charar-e-Shareef shrine in central Kashmir’s Badgam district, today. The deceased policeman was identified as Kultair Singh. The attackers also decamped with a service rifle of the deceased cop. Later, Indian forces cordoned off Charar-e-Shareef area and conducted house-to-house search operations.

