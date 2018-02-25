Cop killed in an another attack in Srinagar

Srinagar, February 25 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, an Indian policeman was killed when he was attacked at Soura in Srinagar district, today in the evening.

SSP Srinagar told media in Srinagar that unknown gunmen fired at policeman in Bilal Colony, Soura. He was shifted in critical condition to Soura hospital where he succumbed to his injuries.



Attackers also decamped with the service rifle of the policeman.

SSP police said that the investigations have been taken up.

This is the second attack in a day after a policeman was killed at a police post in Charar-e-Sharief in Budgam district.

