IOK court grants interim bail to constable in Wamiq case

Srinagar, February 25 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, a local court in Srinagar granted interim bail to the police constable involved in the killing of teenager, Wamiq Farooq.

Wamiq, a class 7th student, was killed after a teargas shell fired by Indian police hit his head on 31 January 2010 near Ghani Memorial Stadium in Srinagar.

Constable Muhammad Akram Dar in his bail application pleaded that he was the only source of income of his family. In its order, the Principal Sessions Court Judge Muhammad Akram Chowdhary granted him interim bail. He has been charged with culpable homicide not amounting to murder.

“The application for grant of bail is granted and the petitioner (culprit) is admitted to interim bail till next date of hearing, on furnishing two sureties in the amount of Rs 1 lakh each with a personal bond of the like amount,” the court said.

However, the court granted bail to the constable on the condition that he shall not directly or indirectly make any inducement, threat or promise to any person or persons acquainted with the facts of the case. It also directed him not to leave the territorial limits of Kashmir without prior permission of the court.

