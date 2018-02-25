IOK HRC asks DC to consider relief for slain driver’s kin

Srinagar, February 25 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, the Human Rights Commission (HRC) has directed the Deputy Commissioner of Kupwara to consider granting of relief under SRO-43 to the family of a slain civilian, (Sumo driver) Asif Iqbal, within two months.

The Commission directed the authorities to file the action-taken report within the same two-month period.

The Commission headed by (Retd) Justice Bilal Nazki directed the petitioners to file an application before Deputy Commissioner, Kupwara, and the same shall be considered by the officer for granting of relief under SRO-43 within two months.

Iqbal, who was a Sumo driver by profession, was killed by the army on 17 December 2017 during a siege and search operation in Kupwara’s Kralpora village.

A plea filed by the Chairman of International Forum for Justice and Human Rights, Ahsan Untoo, said, “It is very good step that some relief has been provided to the family but what about magisterial enquiry and FIR against that Army unit who killed Asif Iqbal.”

