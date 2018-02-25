Jammu civil society demands Kashmir settlement

Jammu, February 25 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, the Jammu and Kashmir People’s Movement (JKPM) in collaboration with members of civil society held a peaceful sit-in at Press Club in Jammu seeking peaceful resolution of the Kashmir dispute.

The protesters also demanded exemplary punishment for criminals involved in the rape and murder of eight-year-old Asifa of Hira Nagar, Kathua. The protesters were carrying placards with the slogans of ‘stop violence start tripartite dialogue, Resolve Kashmir for the peace and stability of South Asia, ‘No peace without Kashmir resolution.’

Speaking on the occasion, APHC leader and JKPM Chairman, Mir Shahid Saleem said people of the disputed region of Jammu and Kashmir and whole South Asia were paying a very heavy price for the rigid and irrational stand adopted by India towards the Kashmir dispute.

Condemning the authorities for shielding the culprits of rape of and murder of Asifa, he said it looks as the Hindu communal forces have taken over the control of the Jammu region. JKPM chairman said that the Muslim minorities in the Jammu region are living in the environment of fear and intimidation.

Noted human rights activist and President of JK Forum for Peace and Territorial Integrity Mr. I D Khajuria also criticised BJP led Indian government for creating a war like situation in Jammu and Kashmir. He also rejected the Indian rhetoric of describing Jammu and Kashmir as its integral part and said that Kashmir was internationally-recognized dispute.

