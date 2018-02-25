Kashmir dispute root cause of Pak-India tension: Er Rasheed

Srinagar, February 25 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, member of the so-called Kashmir Assembly, Engeer Abdur Rasheed has said that Kashmir dispute is the root cause of tension between India and Pakistan.

Er Rasheed talking to media persons in Uri asked the authorities to give alternative land to border migrants and to all those who are under constant threat of cross LoC shelling in the entire territory.

He said the authorities must take other immediate and concrete steps to rehabilitate the border victims of Uri, who have been forced to migrate from their native places due to shelling and escalation at the borders.

Rasheed said, “While saner voices on both the sides often claim that war is not a solution but no one in India dares to tell Narendra Modi and others to settle the lingering dispute according to the aspirations of Kashmiri people.

