Kashmiris greeted for zero crime record against tourists

Srinagar, February 25 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, the Hurriyat forum Chairman, Mirwaiz Umar Farooq has lauded Kashmiris for achieving the distinction of being a tourist place with zero crime record against tourists.

Mirwaiz Umar Farooq in a statement issued in Srinagar said that the characteristic of Kashmiri hospitality had remained intact despite being exposed to decades of conflict.

Describing the last year’s attack on Amarnath yatris as an isolated incident to scare away visitors, the director of the tourism department in Kashmir, M A Shah, according to the reports, had asserted that such attempts would not succeed.

