MBBS students protest over rape, murder of Kathua girl

Srinagar, February 25 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, MBBS students from Jhelum Valley College took out a march at Bemina in Srinagar demanding justice for minor girl who was raped and murdered in Kathua district of Jammu region.

Hundreds of students marched through lanes and by-lanes of JVC College demanding capital punishment for the culprits involved in the heinous crime. They were carrying placards and banners seeking justice for the victim girl.

A large number of female students also participated in the march. “It is a heinous crime and the accused should be given capital punishment,” they said and demanded a stern action against those who organized a pro-rape rally shielding the criminals.

“We are hopeful that Crime Branch will take this case to conclusion without succumbing to pressure from anyone,” they said.

Like this: Like Loading...