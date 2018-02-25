Cop killed in attack on police post in IOK

Srinagar, February 25 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, a policeman was killed in an attack on a police post outside Charar-e-Shareef shrine in central Kashmir’s Badgam district, today.

The SSP of Budgam Tejinder Singh told media in Srinagar that the attackers fired upon sentry post outside the shrine.

A police sentry was injured, who was taken to a hospital for treatment. Later, the injured policeman identified as Kultair Singh succumbed in hospital. Reports said that the attackers also decamped with a service rifle of the policeman.

Soon after the attack, Indian forces cordoned off Char-e-Shareef area and conducted house-to-house search operation.

Like this: Like Loading...