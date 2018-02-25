Rally in Mirpur against Kunanposhpora incident

Mirpur, February 25 (KMS): Students of Azad Jammu and Kashmir Mirpur University of Science and Technology took out a rally in the city to condemn the Kunanposhpora mass rape perpetrated by Indian forces on the intervening night of 23rd and 24th February in 1991 in Kupwara district.

The rally was organized by International Forum for Justice and Human Rights in collaboration with Azad Jammu and Kashmir Mirpur University of Science and Technology (MUST). Hundreds of male and female students including professors took part in the rally. They raised anti-India and pro-freedom slogans.

The participants of the protest march carrying banners and placards expressing solidarity with the victims of mass rape. The protesters said that India was using rape as a war tool against the Kashmiri people.

Among others who addressed the rally included MUST Vice Chancellor Professor Dr Habibur Rehman, rights activist Mushtaq-us-Salam and Muhammad Aslam Malik.

