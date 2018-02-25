Thousands attend funeral prayers of JI leader in Kulgam

Srinagar, February 25 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, thousands of people attended the funeral prayers of veteran Jamaat-e-Islami (JeI) leader Abdul Salam Kumar in Kulgam district, today.

Abdul Salam, 76, passed away on Sunday morning after brief illness. He was a resident of Redwani area of the district.

Nazir Ahmad Raina led his funeral prayers.

JI Kulgam District President and Jamaat spokesman Advocate Zahid Ali also participated in the funeral prayers.

Advocate Zahid Ali told media that Kumar faced many trials and tribulation throughout his life. “Salam Sahab spent his entire life for the cause of Islam. He also faced many trials and tribulations and number of times he was detained in various jails across Kashmir valley,” he added.

“In 1979, his house was burnt by pro-India NC workers and was terminated from government services,” Zahid Ali added.

