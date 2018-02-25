Uttarakhand traders want Kashmiri traders to leave India

Uttarakhand (India): February 25 (KMS): A local traders’ body in Mussoorie, Uttarakhand, has asked Kashmiris, who sell garments from rented shops, to leave the state.

The report said that so far the association has not given the Kashmiris any written notice.

The news report has quoted Association President Rajat Aggarwal as saying, “The local traders in Mussoorie want the Kashmiri traders to leave.”

The Kashmiri traders have also met BJP MLA from Mussoorie, Ganesh Joshi requesting for help.

“Most of the shops have been rented out to them on an 11-month contract that ends on February 28, after which the Mussoorie Traders & Welfare Association wants the Kashmiris out,” the report said.

