Civilians injured in clashes with forces in Hajin

Srinagar, February 26 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, several people were injured during clashes with Indian forces in Hajin area of Bandipora district, Monday morning.

The joint team of Indian army’s 13 Rashtriya Rifles, Centeral Reserve Police Force (CRPF) and Special Operation Group (SOG) of police cordoned off the area early morning on the pretext of presence of mujahideen.

An eye witness said that during the clashes many people were injured including one critically. Police said that forces cordoned off the Bon Mohalla of Hajin at around 5am and restored to massive firing for almost 15 minutes.

However, army claimed that the mujahideen had managed to escape after exchange of fire with troops.

In view of stiff resistance from locals, the army had to call of the cordon.

