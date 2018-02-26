DFP urges UNMOGIP to help end Pak-India tension

Srinagar, February 26 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, the Democratic Freedom Party (DFP) has urged the UN Military Observer Group in India and Pakistan (UNMOGIP) to play role in ending the border skirmishes between Pakistan and India.

The DFP Secretary General, Maulana Mohammad Abdullah Tari in a statement in Srinagar expressed serious concern over the plight of the people living near the Line of Control (LoC) or International Border (IB) due to the escalation of tension between India and Pakistan.

He said the tension between the two countries can engulf the entire region and appealed to the world community to play role and ensure that both the nuclear powers shun the confrontational approach and start a process to resolve the long pending dispute of Kashmir.

He urged upon both the countries to start a meaningful dialogue so that loss of precious lives on both sides of the LoC and IB is stopped. He said the ongoing skirmishes between India and Pakistan have compelled hundreds of families to migrate to safer places while as they are facing loss of human lives and property.

Moulana Tari sad that the DFP Chairman, Shabbir Ahmad Shah has time and again warned that if the Kashmir dispute is not resolved according to the aspirations of Kashmiri people, the situation between Indian and Pakistan can take an ugly turn anytime which can engulf the entire region and lead to a full-fledged war.

