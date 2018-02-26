Gilani concerned about Pak-India growing escalation

Srinagar, February 26 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, the All Parties Hurriyat Conference (APHC) Chairman, Syed Ali Gilani has expressed serious concern over the escalation of tensions between Pakistan and India on the Line of Control.

Syed Ali Gilani in a statement issued in Srinagar termed the ongoing assault along the LoC as a deliberate attempt on the part of India to divert attention from the Kashmir dispute and mislead its own population about it. He sought the UN intervention in addressing the Kashmir dispute, saying it is the main reason for prevailing tensions along border.

Gilani stressed upon the leadership of both the countries to exhibit political maturity, saying Pakistan has a right to defend its territory from Indian aggression, however, keeping in view the loss of precious lives, appealed to observe restraint and patience.

He said the main cause of tension between the two countries is the pending Kashmir dispute and it is due to this lingering dispute that both the countries have fought wars. He said the unresolved Kashmir dispute has created insecurity and instability in the entire South Asia. “UN should press India to stop human rights violations in Kashmir and stress to resolve Kashmir as per the UN resolutions,” Gilani added.

He said India instead of taking care of its starving population has started a mad race for arms and ammunitions endangering whole region, saying, “War is no option, instead causes devastation and destruction as both India and Pakistan are nuclear countries. Any flare up can prove extremely detrimental.”

The APHC Chairman stressed UN authorities to take serious notice of deteriorating situation in occupied Kashmir and added: “Delaying resolution of Kashmir dispute is a basic reason for the prevailing tension between India and Pakistan. If UN helps in resolving the dispute in accordance with the wishes of its people, as per its historical perspective, it will be a great service towards saving this region from a destructive war and devastations, and will provide a peaceful atmosphere to millions of people living in sub-continent.”

He also condemned the arrest and detention of its party General Secretary Ghulam Nabi Sumji, who was placed under house arrest on Monday by Bijbahara police.

