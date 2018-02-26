Hurriyat forum discusses latest situation in IOK

Srinagar, February 26 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, a joint meeting of the Hurriyat forum Executive Council, General Council and Working Committee was held in Srinagar with Hurriyat Chairman, Mirwaiz Umar Farooq.



The meeting was attended by all the members and representatives of the constituent parties.

The meeting discussed at length the present political situation in Kashmir and took stock of the organizational affairs besides issues confronting the resistance movement.

The members during the meeting emphasized the need for unity among resistance leadership, activists and people and said the institution of Joint Resistance Leadership (JRL) needs to be strengthened and promoted at all levels.

Expressing concern over the escalation of tension between India and Pakistan on borders it was stated that a dangerous trend had started on the borders in Kashmir due to heavy and continuous exchange of fire between the armies of India and Pakistan which has caused loss of innocent lives and property on both sides and has forced thousands of people living near the borders to leave their home and hearth and migrate to some safer places.

Terming it as most unfortunate and painful the meeting stressed the urgent need to restore dialogue and channels of communication between the two hostile neighbors India and Pakistan and take immediate steps to de escalate the war like situation on LoC and borders which is causing death and suffering to people in both sides and is leading to their forced migration.

The participants of the meeting said there is no other way to resolution of issues between the two neighbors except through deliberations and dialogue. They said as the main stakeholders of the Kashmir dispute, the will and aspirations of the people of Kashmir will have to be addressed and sincere dialogue among India Pakistan and Kashmiris provides the best opportunity to that end.

The meeting expressed serious concern over the unending bloodshed, killing of innocents, harassment of youth, frequent searches in every nook and corner of Valley and the reign of terror unleashed by the forces under the patronage of ruling regime stating that history is witness that no genuine struggle can be crushed through military might.

The meeting observed no amount of suppression or oppression can force the people of Kashmir to give up their struggle. Kashmir is a political and human issue which needs to be resolved through a meaningful dialogue in accordance with aspirations of Kashmiri people.

The meeting discussed the sad incident of last night that took place at Hurriyet leader, Fazul Haq Qureshi’s residence and expressed serious concern over it.

The meeting keeping in with the decision taken place in last Executive Council meeting of the forum last week discussed the measures to make the forum more vibrant and enhance its functional capacity by increasing political activities and contacts with the people.

