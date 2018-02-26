JKMC holds meeting in Srinagar

Srinagar, February 26 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, a delegation of Jammu and Kashmir Muslim Conference from Zainageer zone assembled at party office in Srinagar and discussed matters with party President Mohammad Sultan Magray.



The matters pertaining to situation in Kashmir were discussed. The members including Abdul Majeed Buttt, Ghulam Mohammad Butt, Abdul Aziz Butt, Mohammad Ramzan Butt stressed that the only solution to the Kashmir dispute was to implement the United Nations’ resolutions on Kashmir.

The participants praised the role of Pakistan in highlighting the Kashmir issue at all world forums especially in the United Nations.

