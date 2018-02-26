Unity urged for Kashmir settlement

Srinagar, February 26 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, member of the so-called Kashmir Assembly, Er Rasheed has urged masses to express unity for ensuring resolution of Kashmir dispute.

Er Rasheed addressing a public meetings in Rafiabad, Baramulla, said that unresolved Kashmir dispute was the main cause of the prevailing situation.

Another member of the so-called Kashmir Assembly, Muhammad Yousuf Tarigami in a statement issued in Srinagar that dialogue was the only option to settle the lingering Kashmir dispute. “Continued ceasefire violations along the Line of Control only bring death and destruction for the people living on both sides of the LoC,” he added.

Like this: Like Loading...