Youth killed in police custody in Tral

Srinagar, February 26 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, a Kashmiri youth was killed mysteriously during police custody in Tral on Monday.

The detainee, Mushtaq Ahmad Chopan, was killed in a mysterious blast in Tral, police said.

Police added that Mushtaq, who was a former activist of Hizbul Mujahideen, was arrested by Indian police on January 9 in Sopore and was lodged in Tral police station. The region’s police chief SP Pani claimed that an unknown person threw a grenade at the police station in which a Mushtaq was killed.

However, locals insisted that Mushtaq was killed in custody by police and the grenade attack was just to cover the crime.

Tral is the hotbed of armed resistance in the Valley and is the hometown of popular youth leader, Burhan Muzaffar Wani.

