Thousands attend funeral of Chopan in Tral

Srinagar, February 27 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, thousands of people participated in the funeral prayers of a martyred youth, Mushtaq Ahmad Chopan, in Tral, today.

Mushtaq Chopan was martyred by the Indian police during custody inside Tral police station in Pulwama district, yesterday. At least four rounds of funeral prayers were held to accommodate the huge rush of mourners who had turned up from Aripal, Tral and adjoining villages to participate in the funeral of Mushtaq at his native Wagad village. He was laid to rest amid pro-freedom and anti-India slogans. Freedom songs were played through the public address systems during the funeral.

Reports said that some masked mujahideen appeared in the gathering and fired many rounds in the air to offer gun salute to the martyred youth.

Meanwhile, complete shutdown is being observed in Tral, Aripal and other areas of Pulwama district to protest against the killing. All shops and business establishments are closed while traffic is off the road.

The puppet authorities have deployed Indian police and troops in strength on various roads in Tral and Aripal areas to prevent protests over the custodial killing of Mushtaq Chopan.

