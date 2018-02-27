Gilani addresses Islamabad seminar via video link

Says Indian troops given license to kill Kashmiris

Islamabad, February 27 (KMS): The Chairman of All Parties Hurriyat Conference, Syed Ali Gilani, has said that Muslim majority Jammu and Kashmir is not only oldest dispute pending with the United Nations (UN) but is also an unfinished agenda of the Partition Plan.

Syed Ali Gilani said this while addressing an international seminar on ‘The Kashmir Dispute: Past, Present and Future” at the National University of Modern Languages in Islamabad through video link from Srinagar, today. He said that people of Jammu and Kashmir have been offering unprecedented sacrifices since 1947 to secure freedom from illegal Indian occupation.

The APHC Chairman said that under draconian law, Armed Forces Special Powers Act, India had given a free hand to its forces to kill the Kashmiri people. He said that New Delhi through its atrocities in occupied Kashmir was forcing the youth to resort to armed struggle.

Syed Ali Gilani said that New Delhi had accepted Jammu and Kashmir as a dispute under certain UN resolutions and also by its first Prime Minister Pundit Jawaharlal Nehru in his address at Lal Chowk in Srinagar. He added that since Kashmir was a disputed territory, it did not fall in the domain of India’s National Investigation Agency National, and hence Kashmiri Hurriyat leaders had been illegally arrested by the NIA and lodged in New Delhi’s infamous Tihar jail.

The octogenarian leader said that India was plotting to change the demography of Jammu and Kashmir under a well thought-out plan. However, he maintained that people of Kashmir had rejected illegal Indian occupation and were determined to carry forward their struggle to its logical conclusion at all costs.

The seminar was also addressed among others by head of International Relations Department, Professor Dr Adnan Sarwar, Rector Major General Zia-ud-Din Najam, British journalist and writer Victoria Schofield and columnist Durdana Anjum.

