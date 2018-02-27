Indian army seeks details on populations around camps

Jammu, February 27 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, Indian Army has sought detailed information from police regarding people residing in vicinity of its camps across the territory.

A senior Army officer in a statement in Jammu said that the decision had been taken in the backdrop of rising attacks on army camps both in Jammu and Kashmir regions.

The information provided by police will be thoroughly studied and analyzed after which the Army will scan the areas in the vicinity of all its camps, the officer added.

