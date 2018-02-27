Indian troops conduct search operations in Srinagar, Badgam

Srinagar, February 27 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, Indian troops arrested a youth during a siege and search operation in Chhatabal area of Srinagar.

The troops entered Chaan-Mohalla and Mughal-Mohalla of Chhatabal, conducted house-to-house searches. People were pulled out of their houses and subjected to ill-treatment during the hour-long operation. The troops also arrested a youth during the crackdown operation.

The Indian troops also conducted search operations in Soura area of Srinagar and Aharbal, Khaag and Charar-e-Sharief areas of Badgam.

