JRL holds peaceful anti-India demo in Srinagar

Thousands attend martyrs’ funerals in Tral, Hajin

Srinagar, February 27 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, the Joint Resistance Leadership comprising Syed Ali Gilani, Mirwaiz Umar Farooq and Muhammad Yasin Malik organized a peaceful demonstration in Srinagar, today, to condemn India’s revengeful policies against the Kashmiri political prisoners languishing in different jails.

The demonstration held outside the Jamia Masjid in Srinagar was led by Muhammad Yasin Malik and was participated by a large number of Hurriyat leaders and activists including Shabbir Ahmad Dar, Tariq Ahmad Dar and Bashir Kashmiri. The participants carried placards and banners urging India and its puppet authorities to stop victimizing the Kashmiri prisoners. Syed Ali Gilani and Mirwaiz Umar Farooq addressing the demonstrators over telephone said that the oppressive tactics unleashed by New Delhi could not prevent the Kashmiris from carrying forward their freedom struggle.

Meanwhile, Syed Ali Gilani addressing an international seminar on Kashmir at the National University of Modern Languages in Islamabad through video link from Srinagar, today, said that at the time of partition of South Asian subcontinent in 1947, Jammu and Kashmir had to become the part of Pakistan but India occupied the territory illegally in total disregard to the international norms and against the will of the Kashmiri people. The seminar was also addressed among others by the head of International Relations Department, Professor Dr Adnan Sarwar, Rector Major General Zia-ud-Din Najam, British journalist and writer Victoria Schofield, and columnist Durdana Anjum.

Thousands of people attended the funeral prayers of two martyred youth in Pulwama and Bandipora districts, today, amid high-pitched anti-India and pro-freedom slogans. A youth, Mushtaq Ahmad Chopan, was martyred by the Indian police during custody inside Tral police station in Pulwama district, yesterday. At least four rounds of funeral prayers were held to accommodate the huge rush of mourners at his native Wagad village. Freedom songs were played through the public address systems on the occasion. A large number of people assembled in Hajin area of Bandipore district and participated in the funeral prayers of another youth, who was injured in the firing of Indian troops during a siege and search operation in the area, yesterday, and succumbed later. The killings led to complete shutdown in Pulwama and Bandipora areas. The puppet authorities suspended the mobile Internet services in Bandipora district.

On the other hand, Indian troops conducted search operations in Chhatabal, Soura, Aharbal, Khaag and Charar-e-Sharief areas of Srinagar and Badgam districts. Besides subjecting residents to inhuman treatment, the troops arrested a youth.

