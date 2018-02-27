Mind your business, Azad to Indian Army Chief

Guwahati, February 27 (KMS): Congress leader and former puppet Chief Minister of occupied Kashmir, Ghulam Nabi Azad, has said that the Indian Army should remain apolitical and should not look into the growth of any political party in India.

The statement of Azad, who is also the Leader of Opposition in the Indian Rajya Sabha, came in response of the recent comments of Indian Army chief, Gen Bipin Rawat, who during a recent seminar in Delhi had linked the cross border influx from Bangladesh to Assam with the growth of All India United Democratic Front (AIUDF) in the state.

“The Army Chief’s duty is to protect the territory and every inch of the land of the country,” he told media persons at a press conference in Guwahati, the largest city of Assam and Northeastern India.

