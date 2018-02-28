Aasiya Andrabi pays homage to bravery of Hajin people

Srinagar, February 28 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, the Chairperson of Dukhtaran-e-Millat (DeM), Aasiya Andrabi, has paid homage to the people of Hajin for their bravery and determination towards the ongoing freedom movement.

Aasiya Andrabi in a statement in Srinagar condemned the assertion of a senior officer of Indian police that action would be taken against those who participated in the funeral prayers of a youth martyred by Indian troops in Hajin and arranged his last rites. She said that it reflected the frustration of the puppet authorities.

The DeM Chairperson said that people took the body of the slain youth after finding it lying on a street. “Thousands of people later came out of their houses and in the form of a massive rally buried him in a local graveyard. We pay homage to the bravery and valour of the people of Hajin for demonstrating extreme will and participating massively in the funeral of the martyred youth,” she said.

Aasiya Andrabi also termed the killing of a detainee, Mushtaq Ahmed Chopan, as a fake encounter.

