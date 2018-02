Srinagar, February 28 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, the Islamic Political Party (IPP) has expressed grief over the sad demise of Haji Ghulam Hassan Naqash.

Haji Ghulam Hassan Naqash was the uncle of the wife of IPP Chairman and senior APHC leader Mohammad Yousuf Naqash.

People from all walks of life expressed deep grief and shock over the demise of Haji Naqash who never compromised with his dignity and honesty.

Like this: Like Loading...